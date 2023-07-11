(Loving Living Local) – As summer heats up, so does the anticipation for the upcoming season at Memorial City Hall. Recently, Glen Barnhill sat down for an interview to discuss the exciting lineup of performances and the benefits of getting season tickets.

An Auditorium Like No Other

Memorial City Hall is a gem in the heart of Marshall. Known for its impressive architecture and superior acoustics, it offers an intimate setting for performances. As Barnhill noted, “There is no bad seat in the house.” The auditorium was designed like an opera house, shallow and tall, ensuring that every audience member gets an excellent view of the stage. Even more, the top tier box seats offer a unique viewpoint for theater-goers.

A Diverse Lineup of Performances

This upcoming season promises a diverse array of performances. The season kicks off with a performance by a group of musicians who found their way from the slums of Rio to prestigious scholarships at Indiana University and Ohio State. Now they share their music with the world and are bringing their talent to Marshall.



They are also kicking off in September with T. Graham Brown who has charted more than twenty singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart. After that they will be showing off Judy Carmichael’s impressive Jazz performances.

In December, the Grand Old Christmas Show will bring all the magic of the holiday season to the stage. This vintage Christmas show features a large cast and promises a big theatrical production. January will bring laughter with viral comic Andy Gross, known for his comedy magic.

For music lovers, February promises a treat with Lee Rocker, a founding member of the Grammy-nominated Stray Cats. The season rounds off with the Pure Prairie League, whose hit “Amy” continues to be a radio favorite.

The Benefits of Season Tickets

Purchasing season tickets comes with a host of benefits. Not only do you get to enjoy a varied season of performances, but you also save money. When you buy the season package, you are guaranteed the same seats for every show. Plus, there are loads of additional perks like private events with performers and more.

For more information, visit the Memorial City Hall website or call (903)934-7992 to secure your tickets.

Key Takeaways from the Interview:

Memorial City Hall boasts excellent acoustics and a stellar lineup of performances.

The upcoming season includes a diverse range of shows, from music to comedy.

Season ticket holders can enjoy the same seats for every show and save money.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy a season of diverse and exciting performances. Secure your season tickets today and get ready for a memorable experience at Memorial City Hall.