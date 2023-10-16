(Loving Living Local) – Prize Fest, taking place from October 13th to 22nd, is a significant event in Shreveport as a whole, but to many there is nothing more exciting than all the films made for the incredible film prize competition. Susan has been interviewing filmmakers that have made it into the top 20 this year.



Make sure to keep your eyes peeled as she will be doing interviews throughout the week with different filmmakers from Prize Fest’s Film Prize.



You can check out the interviews below!



Directed by Carlos Jimenez

Directed by Matthew Eli Judd and Carlos Jimenez

Directed by Hannah Dorsett Floyd

Directed by Gianfranco Fernández-Ruiz

Directed by Clayton Henderson

Directed by Christine W. Chen

Directed by Jacob & Jaya McSharma

Directed by Kaitlyn Brown

Make sure and stay tuned as there will be more filmmakers joining Susan throughout the week to talk about their films and the process.