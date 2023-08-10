(Loving Living Local) – In a recent interview on “Loving Living Local,” McNeer Electrical Contracting, located in Bossier City, highlighted their dedication and commitment to providing exceptional electrical services to the community. The conversation shed light on the challenges they faced during power outages caused by recent storms and emphasized the importance of having a reliable electrician in times of need.

Prompt Response and Hard Work

McNeer Electric understands the urgency of restoring power after a storm. Their team worked tirelessly, starting early in the morning and often staying late into the night, to ensure that customers’ power was restored as quickly as possible. Their dedication and work ethic were commendable, even when faced with long hours and challenging conditions.

Trust and Dependability

McNeer Electric prides itself on being a company that people can trust. Homeowners need peace of mind knowing that their electrical issues will be handled professionally and safely. With over 30 years of experience, McNeer Electric has built a solid reputation for delivering reliable and high-quality electrical services.

Generator Installation

The interview highlighted the need for generators, particularly in areas prone to hurricanes and ice storms. McNeer offers generator installation services, ensuring that homeowners have a backup power source during emergencies. By having a generator, families can avoid food spoilage and other inconveniences caused by prolonged power outages.

Community Benefit

McNeer’s proximity to a water plant worked in their favor during recent storms, as they were able to maintain power and continue serving their customers. Supporting local businesses like not only ensures reliable service but also contributes to the overall resilience of the community during challenging times.

Long-standing Reputation

With a history dating back to 1984, McNeer Electric has been providing exceptional electrical services to Bossier City and beyond for decades. Their longevity in the industry is a testament to their expertise and customer satisfaction.

If you find yourself in need of any electrical services, whether it’s a simple installation or major repairs in your home, they are a reliable and trustworthy choice. Their team of dedicated professionals is committed to delivering top-notch service and ensuring that your electrical needs are met efficiently and safely.

To learn more about McNeer Electric and their range of services, visit their website here or contact them for a consultation.

Having an electrician you can trust is invaluable, especially during times of power outages and electrical emergencies. McNeer Electric continues to serve the community with unwavering dedication, making them the go-to choice for all your electrical needs.