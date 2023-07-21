(Loving Living Local) – Marshall, Texas, a city with a rich history and vibrant community, has become a significant player in tourism and economic development. Known for its telegraph service, booming cotton market, and as the birthplace of Boogie Woogie music, the city is now paving the way for new businesses and opportunities.

Tourism: A Major Draw

Marshall’s appeal lies in its unique blend of historical charm and modern amenities. The city’s commitment to preserving its history while embracing the future has made it a draw for tourists. In fact, the Director of Tourism & Economic Development for the City of Marshall LeAnne White proudly promotes the city’s offerings of music, food, and dancing.

Internship Opportunities

In addition to attracting businesses, the city is also investing in its workforce. It’s currently offering two internship opportunities in the Tourism & Economic Development department. These internships provide invaluable experience and skills to those looking to start their careers in these sectors.

Economic Development: A Growing Sector

Economic development is a key focus for Marshall. The city’s Economic Development Division is responsible for the recruitment and retention of retail and quality-of-life establishments. The Marshall Economic Development Corporation (EDC) works tirelessly to develop relationships with new and existing businesses and provides data services and assistance to the community.

The EDC has also highlighted several features of the city on their website, including the local economy, transportation, land opportunities, and more. In March 2023, the corporation hosted an inaugural Economic Summit, further cementing its commitment to economic growth.

Marshall Texas is making waves in tourism and economic development. With its historical charm, thriving business environment, and commitment to growth, the city is positioning itself as a leader in these sectors. Whether you’re a tourist, a business owner, or someone looking to kickstart your career, Marshall, Texas has something to offer.