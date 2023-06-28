(Loving Living Local) – On June 29th, the city of Marshall is buzzing with excitement over the upcoming Girls Night Out event. In a recent interview with Susan Kirton from Loving Living Local, Raven Lenz, a Marshall Main Street Merchant & Board Member, and Leanne White, Tourism and Economic Development Administrator for the city, discussed the details of this thrilling event.

Unraveling the Fun: An Interview with Raven Lenz and Leanne White

Lenz, who is also a business owner, shared her enthusiasm for the fun programming that the Marshall Main Street team creates. Her shop offers an array of products ranging from soaps to facial products, including a line for men. She takes pride in her handcrafted items, which she makes along with her daughter.

The Girls Night Out event will take place from 4 to 9 p.m., and it promises to be an evening filled with fun, shopping, and food. Participants can visit a variety of stores downtown, playing a spy game for a chance to win a grand prize gift basket filled with items from participating locations.

Participating Businesses and Activities

Some of the participating businesses include boutiques and restaurants. As Lenz emphasized, the event is free to attend and no purchase is necessary to participate in the games or prize drawings.

But the event is not just about shopping. Food trucks will be on-site serving unique funnel cake variations that are sure to delight your taste buds. There will also be karaoke and DJs for entertainment.

In addition to the shopping and entertainment, there will be salon and spa services available, as well as permanent jewelry. And don’t worry about the summer heat—the event organizers have ensured there will be fans to keep attendees cool.

Why You Should Attend

The Girls Night Out is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of the vibrant community in Marshall. Lenz and White both expressed their love for the city and their excitement about the growth and development they’ve seen.

The overarching message from the interview was clear: now is a great time to immerse yourself in the community spirit of Marshall. Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor, the Girls Night Out event offers a fantastic opportunity to connect with local businesses, enjoy delicious food, and have a great time with friends or family.

Mark your calendars for June 29th from 4 to 9 p.m., and get ready for a night of fun, food, and community spirit in Marshall.