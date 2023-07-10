(Loving Living Local) – Main Squeeze, a popular juice bar in Bossier City, is known for its commitment to promoting healthy living through its range of refreshing and nutrient-rich juices. This summer, they’re introducing two limited-time flavors that promise to be a treat for both your taste buds and your health.

Summer Special Flavors

The first summer special is a delightful blend of watermelon, pineapple, lemon, and coconut water. This refreshing mix is perfect for those hot summer days, providing hydration and a boost of essential vitamins.

The second flavor is a unique concoction of watermelon, serrano pepper, lime, and Himalayan salt. This juice promises a kick with the heat from the serrano pepper balanced by the sweetness of watermelon and a hint of tanginess from lime. Himalayan salt adds a touch of earthiness and numerous health benefits.

More Than Just a Health Drink, Cocktails Impress

While these juices are great for overall health and as pre or post-workout drinks, they also serve as fantastic cocktail mixers. Imagine sipping on a margarita made with watermelon and serrano pepper juice, rimmed with Tajin seasoning, and mixed with agave syrup, corn, orange flavor, and 1800 Chris Dimino. Or a refreshing summer cocktail made with ‘hydrate juice’ (watermelon, pineapple, lemon, and coconut water) mixed with white rum. This can be a reality with Main Squeeze’s delicious juices.

The Goodness of Watermelon

Watermelon isn’t just a summer favorite fruit; it’s packed with health benefits. It aids muscle recovery—perfect for those intense workout days—and promotes collagen production, keeping your skin youthful and glowing.

Variety at Main Squeeze

Main Squeeze offers a wide variety of flavor profiles, extending from refreshing citrus-based juices to evergreen blends and root vegetable concoctions. Each juice comes with its unique set of health benefits, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Success Story

Main Squeeze was turned around by John Shellhaas and his wife Taylor, who now own the business. They’ve come a long way, with their watermelon juice even becoming popular among the LSU Athletics Department.

Freshness in Every Bottle

Every bottle of juice from Main Squeeze contains 3 to 5 pounds of fruits and vegetables, ensuring you get a concentrated dose of nutrients and goodness.

Health Benefits of Juicing

Juicing has been known to help with various health issues such as improving kidney function, reducing inflammation, and alleviating symptoms of arthritis.

In conclusion, whether you’re looking for a health boost or an exciting new mixer for your summer cocktails, Main Squeeze’s limited-time summer juices are worth checking out. Visit Main Squeeze today and squeeze the most out of your summer!