Shreveport’s Bakowski Bridge is glowing with creativity, as local students learn the art of lighting design through the innovative “Light It Up” program. This student-focused initiative introduces participants to the software and design process used by professional artists to create captivating light shows on the iconic bridge. The culmination of their hard work is the opportunity to showcase their own designs on the bridge, inspiring awe among the community.

The “Light It Up” program results from a long-term residency partnership with nationally renowned professional artist Jason Lyons, who has designed lighting for cruise ships and other high-profile projects. Lyons began working with the Shreveport Regional Arts Council two years ago, starting with 250 students and eventually certifying 35 as lighting designers. The program’s success shows the value of interactive and engaging ways to introduce students to coding and technology, while also fostering their creativity.

The ongoing program includes different cohorts at each school, with students remaining involved through Saturday events held once or twice a month. These gatherings offer continued learning and growth opportunities, with students given the chance to pitch their ideas and communicate with clients, simulating real-world experiences in the lighting design industry.

One of the program’s recent showcases featured students from University Elementary, who designed a light show for their client, Raising Cane’s. This collaboration exemplifies the program’s impact on the community and the potential for partnerships with local businesses.

“Light It Up” has also joined forces with ArtBreak, a partnership that began when Dr. Bakowski provided a grant to support the lighting program on the bridge. ArtBreak, a local arts festival held at the Shreveport Convention Center from April 21-23, will host a master class featuring Jason Lyons, lead artist, John Lomax, a local artist involved in the program, and Ash, a program representative. Festival attendees will have the chance to try their hand at programming lights on a bridge model, further promoting the program and its educational mission.

With the “Light It Up” program, Shreveport students are not only gaining valuable skills in coding and technology, but they are also embracing their artistic talents, creating a vibrant and illuminated future for the community.

Join us for art, technology and lots of smiles, this weekend!