Today, Susan ventured into the kitchen to whip up a delicious and easy-to-prepare sheet pan lasagna with our special host Cam Feightner. Our culinary collaborators spent their time chatting, laughing, and creating this delightful dish, perfect for busy families on the go.

As they prepared the lasagna, they discussed the importance of meal planning, especially when juggling hectic schedules and various commitments. By dedicating a little time each week to plan and prep meals, they found it easier to ensure everyone gets fed without compromising on taste or quality.

The sheet pan lasagna was a hit, offering all the flavors of a classic layered lasagna without the labor-intensive process. In fact, the best part about this recipe is that everyone gets a nice, crusty, cheesy portion, which is arguably the most sought-after part of any lasagna dish.

Our hosts also shared their tips for making meal prep more manageable. For instance, some of them live close to work, allowing them to go home during lunch breaks to chop ingredients or start cooking. Others rely on the trusty crock pot to have dinner ready when they return home from a busy day.

This light-hearted kitchen adventure was a testament to the joys of experimenting with recipes and finding creative solutions to everyday challenges. The sheet pan lasagna proved that sometimes, simple tweaks to classic recipes can make all the difference, resulting in a delicious and satisfying meal that brings people together.

Follow these instructions below to make your very own lasagna tonight!

Ingredients:

16 oz box of regular lasagna noodles

1/2 pound ground beef

1/2 pound Italian sausage (mild or hot)

1 yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 can tomato sauce

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup ricotta cheese

Salt, to taste

Optional: spinach, parsley

Instructions: