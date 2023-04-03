(Loving Living Local) – The Day of Caring – United Way of Northwest Louisiana’s largest and longest running volunteer event in the country, is back and set to connect nearly 700 volunteers with nonprofit projects in the Shreveport-Bossier and Minden areas. The event aims to raise awareness for United Way’s mission of providing resources and comfort to those most in need in our communities.

The Minden Area Day of Caring is May 2nd, with the Shreveport Area Day of Caring following on May 8th. They planned a full day of festivities for both communities, allowing volunteers to make a tangible impact on their local areas while also having fun.

Participants will experience firsthand the work of United Way in their community, taking on projects such as painting, landscaping, clerical work, cleaning, and sorting food and donations. These efforts save nonprofit partners thousands in labor costs each year.

Volunteer to be a part of the largest volunteer event in Shreveport Bossier

Shreveport’s Day of Caring will begin with a Pep Rally Breakfast, sponsored by Horseshoe Casino, followed by games, live entertainment, and yoga. Afterward, volunteers will tackle projects for approximately 3-4 hours before ending the day at the DARE pool on Horseshoe Casino’s rooftop, where they plan to announce a Spirit Day Winner.

Minden’s Day of Caring will kick off with a pep rally breakfast at United Way’s Webster Center, followed by raffles, door prizes, and mingling between volunteers and nonprofit coordinators. We expect projects to last 1-2 hours.

United Way has a long history of supporting the community through various programs, such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides free books to children under five years old; Bank On Northwest Louisiana, which has helped over 7,700 individuals achieve financial stability since 2016; free tax preparation programs like VITA and MyFreeTaxes.com; free financial counseling through the Shreveport Financial Empowerment Center; the Sights and Sounds Program, which provides financial help for eye or hearing exams, prescription glasses, or hearing aids; and the Single Care Prescription Assistance Program, which saved NWLA residents $206,511 on their prescriptions in 2018.

United Way also funds the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank, the Food Bank of Central Louisiana, the Gingerbread House, the Providence House, and Hope Connections.

To be a part of the longest running volunteer event in the country and make a difference in your community, sign up for the Day of Caring today.