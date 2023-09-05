(Loving Living Local) – The Jefferson Opera House Theater Players are gearing up for an exciting event that promises to transport you back in time to the Roaring ’20s.



Susan Kirton and Marcia Thomas, recently got together to discuss this yearly extravaganza.

A Milestone Year

Marcia Thomas shared the thrilling news that this year marks the 35th season for the Jefferson Opera House Theater Players. It’s an impressive milestone, and the community is thrilled to celebrate it.

The Music of the Era

What’s a Roaring ’20s party without the perfect soundtrack?



The event will feature Matt Tolentino and the Hotsy Totsy Boys Orchestra, a talented group that specializes in playing music from the era. Matt, a Dallas native, is known for his versatile musical abilities and his passion for the classics. He even uses the original sheet music from the period, adding an authentic touch to the performance.

Online Ticketing and a Good Cause

If you’re eager to join the festivities, you can purchase your tickets online. All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards supporting the Jefferson Opera House Theater Players’ programming, ensuring that the theater continues to thrive.



Tickets are $120 for a couple or $65 per person.

Dress Up and Live It Up

The Roaring Jazz Lawn Party isn’t just about music; it’s a chance to step into the past.



Attendees are encouraged to dress up in ’20s and ’30s attire, or even go full swing era. In addition to the fantastic music, there will be delectable food, wine, and the anticipation of Mr. Gatsby’s appearance.



If you’re a fan of the era or just looking for a good time, this is the party for you.

