(Loving Living Local) – Jaded the Boutique, located in Bossier at 1605 Benton Rd, offers a wide range of styles, from chic to cowgirl glam.

This boutique carefully curates its collection, featuring recognizable brands like Brighton alongside unique and diverse items.

The store is known for its versatile inventory, including gameday shoes with customizable laces and innovative lipstick lines that prioritize moisture.

Since 2011, Jaded Boutique has aimed to be more than just a clothing store; it strives to create an uplifting and welcoming environment where customers can shop and connect with others in a vibrant and positive atmosphere.