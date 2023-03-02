(Loving Living Local) – Peanut butter often gets a bad reputation since it contains saturated fats. Saturated fats are not particularly a bad thing.

According to Harvard Medical School, having saturated fats in your diet does not automatically kick it over to the unhealthy side. Peanut butter also gives you some fiber, vitamins, and minerals. As with anything moderation is key.

Nonetheless, we are celebrating peanut butter lover’s day with these simple recipes

1) Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies

Mix 1/2 cup sugar with 1/2 cup light corn syrup in a saucepan until slightly bubbly, then mix in 2 tbsp butter and 1/2 cup peanut butter until smooth.

Remove from the stove, toss with 3 cups of cornflakes, and drop from a teaspoon onto a parchment-covered tray.

2) Peanut Butter Burger

Put a dollop of peanut butter in the microwave for about 12 seconds and spread a nice schmeer on your buttered, toasted brioche bun, top with a hamburger pattie, 2 slices of sharp cheddar, and some crisp maple bacon.