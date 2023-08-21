(Into the Dome) – Into the Dome crew, Kevin, Johhny, and Darren bring previews, reviews, and sneak peeks from Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the 7th film in the Transformer series. Family and core values have been a common theme over the summer films.

“You could feel the sound,” said Darren about watching the film in the Goodman IMAX Dome. The Into the Dome crew agreed that any Transformer film is a fantastic experience when you can watch it in an IMAX Dome.

IMAX® with Laser delivers stunning images and heart-pounding audio on enormous screens for the world’s most immersive cinematic experience yet. The 4k laser projection system is equipped with IMAX® technologies capable of filling the dome screen with maximum resolution and sharpness, unparalleled brightness, industry-leading contrast, and an expanded color gamut.

For more information, Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway Shreveport, LA 71101, or at 318-424-3466