(Into the Dome) – Into the Dome crew, Michael, Kevin, and Eric bring you a preview, reviews, and sneak peeks from Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome for The Flash.

DC’s The Flash, worlds collide when Barry is able to use his superpowers to travel back in time and possibly change the events in the past. With the help of other DC characters like Batman, and Super Girl battling General Zod. This is a must-see movie!

Into the Dome: The Flash (KTAL)

After every movie, our Into the Dome crew will rate the movie with our Dome scale ratings:

1 Dome = poor, 5 Domes = excellent

Our Dome crew gave The Flash movie a 4 Dome rating, meaning it was an excellent movie to watch especially at the Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome.

The Flash is playing now at Goodman IMAX Dome:

View the trailer

View showtimes & tickets

IMAX® with Laser delivers stunning images and heart-pounding audio on the biggest screens for the world’s most immersive cinematic experience yet. The 4k laser projection system is equipped with IMAX® technologies capable of filling the whole dome screen with maximum resolution and sharpness, unparalleled brightness, industry-leading contrast, and an expanded color gamut.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more information, Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway Shreveport, LA 71101, or at 318-424-3466