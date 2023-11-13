(Into the Dome) – Into the Dome crew, Michael, Johnny, and Kevin bring their in-depth reviews of two movies. The sci-fi action film The Creator and the spooky spiritual successor of The Exorcist, The Exorcist: Believer, when seen at Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome Theater.

The Creator is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Allison Janney, and stand-out darling Madeleine Yuna Voyles.

The movie brings a futuristic take on a war with humans and artificial intelligence. After ex-special forces agent Joshua loses a loved one, he is thrust back into a war between a human government and AI as robots and simulants wanting freedom. He’s tasked with securing a weapon that could end the world and discovers it’s an AI in the form of a young child.

The Into The Dome crew loved the scale, vistas, CGI, plot, and acting in The Creator.

The Exorcist: Believer is directed by David Gordon Green and stars Leslie Odom Jr, Ann Dowd, Lidya Jewett, Olivia O’Neill, and Ellen Burstyn.

Two girls go missing and are found with signs of demonic possession; the families come together to help save them. It features the mother of the original 1970’s movie, Chris MacNeil.

The Into The Dome crew loved the intensity and make-up of The Exorcist: Believer.

The Creator and The Exorcist: Believer is reviewed together because Kevin believes both movies exemplify postmodernism. In The Creator, the suspicious human government wants to rid AI and synthetics of the world and become the antagonist. In The Exorcist: Believer, the movie’s protagonist is the father of Angela, Victor. He loses his faith and doesn’t trust in religion to help free his possessed daughter. Watch the review to see more examples.

In their Dome Scale Rating 1 through 5 for The Creator, everyone agreed it was a 4 and an excellent movie. The Exorcist: Believer rating was lower at a 3 for Michael, Johnny, and Kevin. Michael admitted he was reluctant to see the horror movie.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

IMAX® with Laser delivers stunning images and heart-pounding audio on enormous screens for the world’s most immersive cinematic experience yet. The 4k laser projection system is equipped with IMAX® technologies capable of filling the dome screen with maximum resolution and sharpness, unparalleled brightness, industry-leading contrast, and an expanded color gamut.

For more information, Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway Shreveport, LA 71101, or at 318-424-3466