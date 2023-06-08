(Into the Dome) – Into the Dome crew, Michael, Kevin, and Brian bring you a preview, reviews, and sneak peeks from Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to the 2018 animated Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse playing at the Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome.

After every movie, our Into the Dome crew will rate the movie with our Dome scale ratings:

1 Dome = poor, 5 Domes = excellent

Our Dome crew gave Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie a 4-5 Dome rating, meaning it was an excellent movie to watch especially at the Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is playing now at Goodman IMAX Dome:

IMAX® with Laser delivers stunning images and heart-pounding audio on the biggest screens for the world’s most immersive cinematic experience yet. The 4k laser projection system is equipped with IMAX® technologies capable of filling the whole dome screen with maximum resolution and sharpness, unparalleled brightness, industry-leading contrast, and an expanded color gamut.

For more information, Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway Shreveport, LA 71101, or at 318-424-3466