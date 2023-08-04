(Into the Dome) – Into the Dome crew, Michael, Kevin, and Johnny bring previews, reviews, and sneak peeks from Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome for Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer is a biographical film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. The film chronicles the career of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his direction of the Manhattan Project during World War II.

The 3-hour film is definitely recommended to watch in an IMAX setting; the visual and sound effects, cinematography, and experience are fantastic.

After every movie, our Into the Dome crew will rate the movie with our Dome scale ratings:

1 Dome = poor, 5 Domes = excellent

Our Dome crew gave Oppenheimer a 5 Dome rating, meaning it was an excellent movie to watch, especially at the Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome.

“Everyone needs to see this movie. Best movie of the year,” said our Dome crew, Michael.

Oppenheimer is playing now at Goodman IMAX Dome:

IMAX® with Laser delivers stunning images and heart-pounding audio on enormous screens for the world’s most immersive cinematic experience yet. The 4k laser projection system is equipped with IMAX® technologies capable of filling the dome screen with maximum resolution and sharpness, unparalleled brightness, industry-leading contrast, and an expanded color gamut.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more information, Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway Shreveport, LA 71101, or at 318-424-3466