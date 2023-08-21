(Into the Dome) – Into the Dome crew, Michael, Kevin, and Brian bring previews, reviews, and sneak peeks from Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, and his team embark on a dangerous mission. To track down a new weapon that threatens humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. Tom Cruise trains and performs his own stunts in all his movies, including this action-packed movie.

Cinematography, sound effects, and visuals were terrific in the Goodman IMAX Dome.

After every movie, our Into the Dome crew will rate the movie with our Dome scale ratings:

1 Dome = poor, 5 Domes = excellent

Our Dome crew gave Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 a 4-4.5 Dome rating, meaning it was a great movie to watch, especially at the Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome.

IMAX® with Laser delivers stunning images and heart-pounding audio on enormous screens for the world’s most immersive cinematic experience yet. The 4k laser projection system is equipped with IMAX® technologies capable of filling the dome screen with maximum resolution and sharpness, unparalleled brightness, industry-leading contrast, and an expanded color gamut.

For more information, Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway Shreveport, LA 71101, or at 318-424-3466