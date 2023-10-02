(Into the Dome) – Into the Dome crew, Meagan and Kevin bring previews, reviews, and sneak peeks from Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome for The Nun II.

The Nun II is rated R (Restricted) and contains some adult material. Parents are urged to learn more about the film before taking their young children with them.

Ten years of the Conjuring movie universe, The Nun II was directed by Michael Chaves and produced by James Wan. The Nun explores the origins of Valak or Valac, the central demon in the Conjuring universe.

The Nun II is the 9th movie in the Conjuring universe; below is the complete list:

The Conjuring, July 2013

Annabelle, October 2014

The Conjuring 2, 2016

Annabelle Creation, 2017

The Nun, 2018

Annabell Comes Home, 2019

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021

The Nun II, 2023

A priest is violently killed; Sister Irene, played by Taissa Farmiga, and Sister Debra, played by Storm Reid, investigate this evil force. They bond together by losing someone close to them.

Jump scares in this movie were plentiful, especially when seeing it in the Goodman IMAX Dome. The cinematography in this film was beautiful when they were traveling throughout Europe, but also it was a dark scary setting.

After every movie, our Into the Dome crew will rate the movie with our Fear factor rating:

1 Fear Factor scale = poor, 10 Fear Factor scale = excellent

Our Dome crew gave The Nun II a 7-8 Dome rating, meaning it was a great movie to watch, especially at the Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome.

Insider tip: Stay to the end of the credit; there is a surprise at the end

IMAX® with Laser delivers stunning images and heart-pounding audio on enormous screens for the world’s most immersive cinematic experience yet. The 4k laser projection system is equipped with IMAX® technologies capable of filling the dome screen with maximum resolution and sharpness, unparalleled brightness, industry-leading contrast, and an expanded color gamut.