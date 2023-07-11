(Into the Dome) – Into the Dome crew, Michael, Kevin, and Johnny bring previews, reviews, and sneak peeks from Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is Harrison Ford’s 5th and last Indiana Jones movie.

The Indiana Jones blockbuster series is listed below:

Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Dome, 1984

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 1989

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, 2008

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, 2023

The Dial of Destiny and puzzles are part of this adventurous Indiana Jones journey. The technology and special effects of de-aging Harrison Ford to his younger self are mind-blowing and a must-see.

The sound and imagery of watching this movie in the Goodman IMAX Dome are fabulous! Especially the underwater scenes were impactful.

After every movie, our Into the Dome crew will rate the movie with our Dome scale ratings:

1 Dome = poor, 5 Domes = excellent

Our Dome crew gave Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movie a 3-3.5 Dome rating, meaning it was an excellent movie to watch especially at the Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is playing now at Goodman IMAX Dome:

IMAX® with Laser delivers stunning images and heart-pounding audio on the biggest screens for the world’s most immersive cinematic experience yet. The 4k laser projection system is equipped with IMAX® technologies capable of filling the whole dome screen with maximum resolution and sharpness, unparalleled brightness, industry-leading contrast, and an expanded color gamut.

For more information, Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway Shreveport, LA 71101, or at 318-424-3466