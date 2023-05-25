(Into the Dome) – We are bringing you previews, reviews, and sneak peeks from Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome.

Fast X or the Fast in the Furious, is the 10th movie in the franchise.

After every movie, our Into the Dome crew will rate the movie with our Dome scale ratings:

1 Dome = poor, 5 Domes = excellent

Our Dome crew gave Fast X Movie a 4.5 to 4.9 Dome rating, meaning it was an excellent movie to watch especially at the Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome.

The Fast X Movie is playing now at Goodman IMAX Dome:

IMAX® with Laser delivers stunning images and heart-pounding audio on the biggest screens for the world’s most immersive cinematic experience yet. The 4k laser projection system is equipped with IMAX® technologies capable of filling the whole dome screen with maximum resolution and sharpness, unparalleled brightness, industry-leading contrast, and an expanded color gamut.

