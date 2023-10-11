(Into the Dome) – Into the Dome crew, Michael and Kevin bring their in-depth review of the spooky who-done-it murder mystery thriller “A Haunting in Venice” when seen at Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Goodman IMAX Dome Theater.

A Haunting in Venice is loosely based on the novel Hallowe’en Party written by Agatha Christie.

Set in 1940’s Venice, Italy. A Haunting in Venice stars Kenneth Branagh, who also writes and directs; he plays the renowned Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. A character in many of Agatha Christie’s novels.

Alongside Branagh is the funny Tina Fey, who portrays Ariadne Oliver, the mystery novelist and friend of Poirot.

They attend a seance to communicate with a deceased daughter, and Michelle Yeoh plays the medium communicating with the dead. This film follows 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and 2022’s Death on the Nile.

The close-up camera angles, spatial audio, and sound effects played well at the Goodman IMAX Dome Theater.

Into the Dome crew, Michael had not seen the first two connected movies, but Kevin had, and therefore, he enjoyed this movie more.

After every movie, our Into the Dome crew will rate the movie with our Dome scale ratings:

1 Dome = poor, 5 Domes = excellent

In their Dome Scale Rating 1 through 5, Michael gave the movie a 3 out of 5, and Kevin gave it a 3.5 out of 5.

