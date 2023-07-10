(Loving Living Local) – The La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery in Shreveport has recently undergone a significant transformation, and we had the pleasure of speaking with in-house designer and consultant, David Jarrett, about what customers can expect from the newly remodeled showroom.

A Whole New Showroom Experience

David was excited to share that the showroom has experienced an intensive three-month remodel. Everything from the ceiling to the floor is brand new, including all inventory. The renovated space now features lovely vignettes instead of grouping sofas and chairs together. This change allows customers to visualize how each piece would look in their homes, complete with rugs, accessories, and lamps.

An Extensive Inventory Ready for Purchase

Post remodel, corporate made sure the gallery was well-stocked with plenty of inventory. If you spot a piece that would be perfect for your home, there’s a good chance you can take it home the same day.

Customization Options

While you can certainly buy off-the-floor items, La-Z-Boy also offers a range of customization options. If you see a piece you like, but prefer it in a different fabric or leather, it can be customized to suit your personal taste and home decor.

In-Home Consultation and Design Services

Buying furniture can be a daunting task, especially considering it’s a significant investment. That’s where David comes in. He offers in-home consultations to measure your space and recreate it in a 3D program. This way, you can visualize how different pieces would look in your room, complete with custom coverings. This service takes the guesswork out of furniture shopping and ensures the pieces you choose will fit perfectly in your space.

Locally Owned Business

The La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery in Shreveport is locally owned by the Lockard family. It’s not uncommon to find the owners on the premises, ready to assist and interact with customers. This level of personal connection sets them apart from other furniture stores.

Reduced Turnaround Time

In the past, customers may have experienced longer wait times due to supply chain issues. However, David assures that post-COVID turnaround time has been reduced to 8 to 12 weeks, a fraction of what it was previously.

If you’re in the mood to refresh your home decor, consider visiting the La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery in Shreveport. With a beautiful new showroom, extensive inventory, and personalized design services, you’ll find everything you need to create a comfortable and stylish living space. As David says, “Live life comfortably.”

For more information or to schedule a consultation, call the La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery in Shreveport or visit their Facebook page.