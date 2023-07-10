(Loving Living Local) – In an increasingly digital world, healthcare is no exception. The Healthcare Information Technology (HIT) program at Southern University of Shreveport Louisiana (SUSLA), led by Professor Venus Ammons, bridges the gap between healthcare and technology, preparing students for a rewarding and flexible career.

What is Healthcare Information Technology?

Healthcare Information Technology is a crucial aspect of modern healthcare systems, ensuring the delivery of quality care to patients by managing their information effectively. HIT professionals are tasked with coding diagnoses made by doctors, which are then used for hospital billing. They also play a crucial role in protecting this sensitive patient information.

The H.I.T. Program at SUSLA

At SUSLA, the HIT program is designed to cater to different learning styles and needs. Students have the option of attending classes on-campus or online, making it accessible to a wider range of people.

The summer session has just kicked off, but prospective students need not worry as registration is open for the upcoming session too. This flexibility allows students to join when they are ready and proceed at a pace that suits them.

A Career with Flexibility

One of the standout aspects of a career in HIT is its flexibility. While many HIT professionals work in professional settings like hospitals or doctor’s offices, there’s also the opportunity to work remotely.

This flexibility makes it an excellent career choice for those who need to balance work with personal responsibilities, such as caring for children or elderly family members.

The Role of Medical Coding

Medical coding is one of the main career paths within HIT, with a potential salary of around $42,000 per year. The HIT program at SUSLA is just 12 months long, making it an efficient pathway into this career. As a medical coder, you could have the convenience of working from home, offering the perfect blend of a rewarding career and work-life balance.

Why Choose SUSLA?

The HIT program at SUSLA stands out for its excellence. As Professor Venus Ammons proudly states, “Shreveport has the best program available.” With its combination of comprehensive curriculum, flexible learning options, and a focus on real-world applications, it’s an unparalleled opportunity for anyone interested in a career in Healthcare Information Technology.

Take the Next Step

If you’re looking for a career that combines the growing fields of healthcare and technology, consider the HIT program at SUSLA. With the ability to study on-campus or online and a curriculum designed to prepare you for the real world, it’s a fantastic opportunity to launch a rewarding career.

For more information about the HIT program or to register for the upcoming session, visit SUSLA’s website. Don’t miss this chance to embark on a career that offers both flexibility and the opportunity to make a difference in healthcare.