(Loving Living Local) – Harbor House, a community health organization, is set to host an enlightening Social Factor and Health Conference on September 28. The event aims to educate the community about the significant role social factors play in overall quality of life and healthcare.

The Importance of the Conference

The conference, slated to run from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm at the RA Building on East Ninth Street in Texarkana, seeks to shed light on how unchecked social factors can lead to health issues. A Community Health Specialist and Program Coordinator for Harbor Health emphasized the importance of awareness and regular check-ins concerning these factors during a recent interview on “Loving Living Local.”

About Harbor Health

Harbor Health primarily works in schools, organizations, and churches, offering preventative programs that promote a health-focused mindset. Their mission is centered on prevention and intervention. They strive to equip individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to maintain their health and help them navigate any health challenges that may arise.

Harbor Health’s Community Impact

Harbor Health is a key player in connecting the community with essential resources. Many are often unaware of the wealth of resources available to them, so Harbor Health’s mission is to ensure these resources are accessible and known.

The organization is also involved in various community initiatives such as the Opioid Overdose Prevention Conference and a Winter Coat Drive. These initiatives underscore Harbor Health’s commitment to serving the community beyond just health-related concerns.

What to Expect at the Conference

Attendees at the Social Factor and Health Conference can expect to hear from a variety of speakers from the community. The organizers are being very intentional about who gets involved in this conference, so attendees will be introduced to both familiar and new organizations.

The conference is free to attend, making it accessible to all, regardless of economic background. This reinforces Harbor Health’s commitment to community-wide health education.

Key Takeaways

The Social Factor and Health Conference is a critical event that seeks to educate the community about how social factors impact overall health and quality of life.

Harbor Health plays a crucial role in promoting a health-focused mindset in the community.

The organization connects community members with essential resources they might not know are available.

Harbor Health’s various community initiatives, such as the Opioid Overdose Prevention Conference and a Winter Coat Drive, highlight their commitment to the community.

The upcoming conference will feature a variety of speakers and is an excellent opportunity for community members to become more aware of their health and overall quality of life.

Join Harbor House at the Social Factor and Health Conference on September 28 and gain valuable insights into how social factors can affect your health. With a focus on education and awareness, Harbor Health continues to make a significant impact on community health and wellness.