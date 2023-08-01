(Loving Living Local) – The legendary Larry Ryan joined us on his 85th birthday in the Loving Living Local kitchen to share his favorite tomato soup with us.

Life gets busy, and none other than radio royalty, Larry, shares how we can save time by making a tasty tomato soup. Larry shared that his favorite tomato soup is Campbell’s Slow Kettle Style: Tomato & Sweet Basil Bisque, which is delicious.

Some other options you may want to add to your tomato soup: goat cheese, basil, onions, extra tomatoes, a drizzle of balsamic vinegar

Tomato soup pairs well with a grilled cheese sandwich, but Casey Ryan put a spin on it.

Grilled cheese with butter or with mayonnaise? We did a taste test and concluded that the grilled cheese that used mayonnaise instead of butter was tastier.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now it’s your turn to try that trick!