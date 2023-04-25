In the world of media, Charlie Jones has been a shining star who has dedicated her life to connecting with clients and helping their businesses grow. Today, as we celebrate Charlie’s birthday, let’s take a moment to appreciate the extraordinary person she is and the incredible journey she has taken to become part of the Million Dollar Club at the station.

Charlie’s journey started when she was just 21 years old, entering the world of radio sales. She spent 20 years with the Shreveport Times before moving on to television, where she has made her mark over the past 15 years here at KTAL. Charlie’s secret to success lies in her genuine love for people and her ability to engage clients on a personal level. Every day is a new adventure for her, and she thrives on the excitement of not knowing what the day will hold.

A big part of Charlie’s talent is her ability to listen more than she talks. She prides herself on understanding her clients’ needs and matching them with the best possible solutions. This unique skill set has earned her the loyalty and trust of clients who return year after year.

Today, on her birthday, we want to celebrate Charlie not just as a successful media professional, but also as a person who enjoys life’s simple pleasures, like an occasional sweet and salty margarita. In her honor, we’ve even prepared a special coffee cocktail with a hint of hazelnut and butterscotch – a delicious and fitting tribute to this exceptional woman.

Happy birthday, Charlie Jones! May this year bring you even more success, love, and happiness.