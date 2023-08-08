(Loving Living Local) – Grand Boutique, located in the heart of Marshall, Texas, is gearing up for the back-to-school season with a collection that perfectly balances style, comfort, and practicality. In an interview with store owner Kim Ponder, we got a glimpse into what shoppers can expect from this local gem.

A Blend of Warm Weather and Fall Clothing

Texas is known for its long, warm seasons, and Grand Boutique caters to this perfectly by offering warm weather clothing all year round. However, as the back-to-school season approaches, the boutique is also preparing to welcome fall with a range of cute outfits. From sleeveless dresses ideal for the Texas heat to stylish fall wear, Grand Boutique offers a blend of both seasons.

Practical and Easy-to-Care Clothing

Understanding the need for practicality, especially during the sweltering heat, the boutique offers clothes that are not only fashionable but also easy to care for. Many of their pieces can be tossed in the washing machine and are ready to wear after a simple hang dry. This convenience is a boon for those who want to look good without the hassle of frequent trips to the dry cleaner.

Expert Styling Advice and Complete Outfits

What sets Grand Boutique apart is the personalized styling advice they offer. Their experts can guide customers on what will look good on their figure and help them put together complete outfits, including shoes and accessories. They carry a variety of brands such as Judy Blue and Dear John, ensuring a wide selection for every taste and style.

More Than Just Clothes

Grand Boutique’s offerings go beyond clothing. They also carry baby clothes, baby gifts, and stocking stuffer gifts. Their fabulous mugs, which can keep ice until the next day, are a must-have.

Special Offers and Services

To make shopping even more rewarding, Grand Boutique offers a special discount. Customers who leave a review on Google get an extra 10% off their next purchase. This is a great incentive for those looking to stock up for the new season.

Additionally, the boutique offers spray tan services. Pair a perfect tan with a stylish outfit, and you’re all set for the school season.

Whether you’re shopping for back-to-school outfits, looking for a gift, or just want to update your wardrobe for the new season, look no further than Grand Boutique in Marshall, Texas. With a wide variety of clothing and accessories, expert styling advice, and convenient services, it truly is a one-stop shop for all your fashion needs. And don’t forget to leave a review to enjoy that extra discount!