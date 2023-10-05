(Loving Living Local) – In a Zoom interview with Susan Kirton, Grammy Award-winning trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis discussed New Orleans’ dedication to celebrating iconic music legends and those in the music industry during the month of October.



Delfeayo Marsalis joined Susan in the interview from the historic Dew Drop Inn, a venue with significant musical and cultural importance, which is set to reopen as both a premier music venue and boutique hotel. Delfeayo Marsalis mentioned the third annual NOLA x NOLA event, taking place from September 28 to October 8, featuring over 45 venues and 270 shows over 11 days. They discussed why October was chosen as Music Month and the vital importance of New Orleans’ music culture.



People can find more information about traveling to New Orleans during this exciting music celebration at NewOrleans.com.



