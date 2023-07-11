(Loving Living Local) – In the heart of Shreveport, a unique culinary experience awaits at Ghost Ramen. Chefs and owners Dylan Teekel and John Ortiz are stirring up a storm with their innovative ramen dishes that beautifully blend traditional Japanese cuisine with Louisiana’s bold flavors.

A Unique Approach to Traditional Ramen

Ghost Ramen offers a delightful variety of ramen bowls, each crafted with meticulous attention to detail. During our interview, Dylan and John demonstrated how they create their classic Japanese introductory ramen.

The dish starts with a base of chicken seasoning for depth of flavor, followed by the addition of chicken stock. The noodles, which are prepared ahead of time, are then added. Contrary to popular belief, the yellow color of the noodles doesn’t come from eggs. Instead, baking soda is used to bring out the bright yellow hue.

The dish is then topped with braised chicken, cooked in a Japanese marinade with garlic, ginger, scallion, and soy sauce, followed by a beautifully soft-boiled egg with a slightly runny yolk.

From Traditional to Bold Flavors

While the classic chicken ramen is a nod to traditional Japanese cuisine, Ghost Ramen also offers a more audacious option for those who prefer bold flavors. The New Orleans noodle dish, a homage to Louisiana’s love for spicy, big flavors, includes beef and kimchi, a fermented spicy cabbage that, although Korean, blends perfectly with the Japanese noodles.

The chefs described this dish as a Creole-Chinese dish with a Japanese and Korean twist, embodying the blending of cultures that characterizes New Orleans.

Visit Ghost Ramen or Enjoy it at Home

Ghost Ramen’s brick-and-mortar location is at 729 Jordan Street, where they share the space with personal chef services. They offer dine-in services from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday.

For those who prefer to enjoy their ramen at home, delivery within the city is available via DoorDash. To place an order, simply visit the Ghost Ramen Facebook page and click on the DoorDash tab.

Looking Ahead

As Ghost Ramen continues to grow, Dylan and John plan to add more dishes to their menu. Inspired by Momofuku, the famous noodle bar in New York, they aim to start offering more restaurant-style dishes alongside their staple ramen bowls.

John is also participating in the Golden Fork competition, part of the Louisiana Prize Fest, and we’re excited to see where this culinary journey takes them.

Key Takeaways:

Ghost Ramen offers a unique blend of traditional Japanese cuisine and bold Louisiana flavors.

Their ramen bowls feature carefully chosen ingredients and meticulous preparation.

Ghost Ramen is located at 729 Jordan Street and offers dine-in and delivery services.

The owners are continually innovating and planning to expand their menu.

To experience this unique fusion of flavors for yourself, visit Ghost Ramen or place an order for delivery. Whether you prefer the subtlety of traditional Japanese ramen or the boldness of Louisiana-inspired dishes, Ghost Ramen has a bowl for you.