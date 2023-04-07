Holiday Lanes Bowling Alley has revamped, reimagined and reconstructed the entire family fun experience for the residents in the Shreveport Bossier area. Holiday Lanes Bowling Alley, established in 1960, has been a treasured destination for family entertainment, friendly competition, and community gatherings. Its recent transformation into an intergalactic playground is capturing the hearts and imaginations of visitors of all ages.

For over six decades, Holiday Lanes has played a vital role in the Bossier City community, and is now the oldest running bowling alley in Louisiana. Founded by local entrepreneur Mike Johnson, the bowling alley has been a hub for families and friends to connect, compete, and celebrate life’s special moments. The venue has proudly supported various charitable organizations, fundraisers, and youth programs, reflecting its deep commitment to the community.

Holiday Lanes has embraced the future with its innovative Intergalactic Bowling and Arcade. Featuring glow-in-the-dark lanes, cosmic-themed graphics, and mesmerizing outer space visuals, the bowling alley transports you to a galaxy far, far away. The Intergalactic Arcade offers a range of interactive games as well, including basketball and air hockey, making it fun for gamers of all ages.

With its rich history and enticing new features, Holiday Lanes Bowling Alley in Bossier City stands as a testament to the power of innovation and community spirit. Gather your loved ones and embark on a cosmic adventure — where fun, excitement, and unforgettable memories await.

Don’t miss the opportunity to create special memories with your loved ones this Easter Sunday. Holiday Lanes will be open from 11am to 10pm, offering a fun-filled day for bowling, arcade games, and delicious food. Whether you’re a regular patron or a first-time visitor, there’s no better place to celebrate the holiday with family and friends.