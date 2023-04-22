With summer just around the corner, more and more people are beginning their health and fitness journeys, and the friendly advice of a local instructor is helping them to reach their goals in a safe and manageable way. On “Loving Living Local’s” Fitness Friday, Chase, a professional with years of fitness experience, spoke passionately about individual fitness paths and the building blocks for forming good habits.

Chase proposed that when embarking on a fitness journey, one should take their time, not rush into it all at once. For those with lower fitness levels, he advises taking it slow and building up gradually to avoid injuries or becoming overwhelmed.

One of the critical aspects of a successful fitness journey is maintaining a proper eating regimen. Chase shared his experience competing in fitness events, where he consumed up to seven meals a day. However, he does not advise newcomers to follow such a strict regimen immediately. Instead, he suggests building up from one meal a day to two or three balanced meals.

For those having difficulty with their eating habits, Chase recommends having a protein shake or a banana in the morning to give the body a nutritious start to the day. Developing these habits can make a tremendous difference in one’s health, such as eliminating headaches and boosting energy levels.

In addition to his work with adults, Chase also runs a youth fitness program to teach young people the importance of physical health. By tailoring his approach to the individual fitness levels of his clients, he can provide them with the guidance they need to safely and effectively progress through their fitness journey.

Chase recommends for those just beginning their fitness journey to practice good habits and have an attitude of patience, as results don’t come overnight. With the right attitude and dedication, anyone can make their fitness dreams a reality and sustain a healthy lifestyle.