(Loving Living Local) – In this edition of Fit For Life Friday, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Robert “Supermann” Blount sheds light on a topic that’s often underestimated or confused – hydration. With our bodies comprising of a significant percentage of water, the importance of staying properly hydrated is undeniable, especially when striving for a healthy lifestyle and active routine.

The Vital Role of Water

Water constitutes a staggering 85% of our bodies, and yet, it’s a resource that’s often neglected. Robert emphasizes that water is essential to keep the body functioning optimally throughout the day. Sweating is the body’s way of regulating temperature and eliminating toxins, but this constant process of perspiration can lead to dehydration if not replenished adequately.

Taste vs. Hydration

Some people find plain water unappealing and opt for flavored beverages. However, Robert explains that when flavors are added to water, our body’s sensors recognize it as something other than water. Consequently, the body doesn’t absorb it in the same way, potentially leading to a dehydrated state. Soda, iced tea, and similar beverages, while fluids, aren’t replacements for the pure hydration that water provides.

Hydration for Joint Health

Maintaining proper hydration is crucial not only for overall well-being but also for joint health. Joints, muscles, and bones are composed of approximately 80% water. Regular hydration helps prevent stiffness and supports joint lubrication, reducing the risk of injuries and improving overall mobility.

Water’s Role in Lubrication

Water plays a pivotal role in lubricating joints and facilitating bodily functions, including digestion. Robert emphasizes that water acts as a natural lubricant for various body processes, promoting overall wellness and bodily efficiency.

Consistent Hydration Year-Round

Whether it’s sweltering summer days or indoor heating during winter, the body is consistently losing water through perspiration. Robert notes that regardless of the season, our bodies remain in a state of perspiration, making it vital to maintain hydration throughout the year.



Hydration is not just a necessity; it’s a fundamental building block of a healthy lifestyle. As Robert “Supermann” Blount highlights, water is more than a beverage; it’s a vital component that supports bodily processes, enhances joint health, and contributes to overall well-being. In the journey towards optimal health and fitness, staying hydrated remains a non-negotiable.