(Loving Living Local) – Fit for Life Friday, is brought to you by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. Robert Blount sits with Susan to remind everyone of the most important nutrient in our bodies, which is water. The human body is made up of water and Robert explains to us why it is such a necessity and how it functions throughout our bodies.

Some have their differences when it comes to drinking water because it has no taste, but it is essential because it makes up 70% to 85% of our bodies. Robert says, “The average adult can live about 5 to 7 weeks without food, but only about 5 to 7 days without water.” He also goes along to say how drinking sodas and other drinks with sugar and salt depletes the body of its natural water, which then causes the body to swell and bloat.

Some Benefits of Water

One major benefit of water is that it can be a detox. With a sufficient amount, it rids the body of toxins, boosts immunity, and increases energy levels. Robert also mentions how the body can begin to show signs that it is running low on water. Water is constantly flowing throughout the body and when certain areas start to hurt or cause pain, it could be that the body is telling you that the particular area is running low on water. Sometimes arthritis flare-ups and headaches can be a sign from your body that it needs water.

How much should we drink daily?

The minimum amount of water an adult should be consuming a day is about 8 glasses in order to maintain constant flow throughout the body. We are constantly losing water from sweating, urinating, and perspiration throughout the day. We also lose water through our breath and this is why we should be drinking our daily doses in order to replenish what is leaving every second of the day.