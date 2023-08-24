(Loving Living Local) – Step into the heart of downtown Marshall with “Loving Living Local” as they catch up with Stacia Runnels at the Marshall Chamber of Commerce. The lively discussion revolves around the beloved FireAnt Festival, an event that has stood the test of time and is set to celebrate its 41st year. Learn more about this unique festival that highlights the spirit of camaraderie and small-town charm.

Celebrating the Fire Ant

In a region known for its festivals, the FireAnt Festival stands out as a quirky and fun celebration. As Stacia Reynolds explains, when you have an abundance of fire ants, why not embrace them with a festival of their own? It’s a prime example of turning an everyday element into an opportunity for joy and unity.

A Vibrant Family-Friendly Event

The FireAnt Festival is all about creating a memorable experience for families. Taking place on the second Saturday of October each year, this one-day extravaganza features a variety of attractions. Attendees can relish in food vendors, a vibrant carnival for children, live music, entertaining performances, and an array of homemade craft vendors.

Fun and Games for Everyone

Among the festival’s many highlights is the Chicken Chuckin’ contest, a charming small-town game that involves tossing rubber chickens down Main Street. It’s a lighthearted competition that embodies the festival’s playful and community-centered spirit.

Embracing the Uniqueness

While some contests have come and gone over the years, the FireAnt Festival has retained its essence. The FireAnt Calling contest, for instance, might have been retired due to its peculiar nature—making the best or worst face through a toilet seat lid. Such quirks make the festival all the more endearing and memorable.

Unity Through Volunteering

The festival’s success is attributed to the dedicated volunteers who bring it to life. From marking the streets for the 5K run to cheering participants at the finish line, the community comes together to ensure the festival’s smooth operation.

A Day Full of Activities

The FireAnt Festival offers an action-packed day for everyone. Starting with a 5K run and a bike ride, the festivities continue with a Toddler Trot, Kids run, and a delightful Bubble Party in the park—a true embodiment of food, family, and fun.

Community Engagement and Sponsorship

With its multifaceted events and engaging activities, the FireAnt Festival is an ideal opportunity for businesses to connect with the community. Stacia Reynolds emphasizes that it’s not too late to become a sponsor and gain visibility while supporting a cherished community tradition.

Mark Your Calendars

As the discussion concludes, the excitement for the upcoming FireAnt Festival in October is palpable. With pleasant weather and a charming atmosphere, the festival promises to be an ideal way to enjoy the outdoors while celebrating the vibrant spirit of Marshall.



The FireAnt Festival is more than an event; it’s a testament to Marshall’s ability to turn the ordinary into something extraordinary. With a focus on unity, family fun, and showcasing the community’s uniqueness, this annual festival serves as a heartwarming reminder of the joy that comes from coming together.