(Loving Living Local) – East Texas Baptist University (ETBU) is gearing up to host the NCAA Division III softball championships from June 1st through June 7th, bringing excitement and anticipation to the Marshall community. In a recent interview with Loving Living Local’s Susan Kirton, Janae Shirley from ETBU, shared some insights into the event and the university’s preparations.

Stunning Facilities for a Thrilling Championship

ETBU boasts top-of-the-line facilities, including a stunning softball field and recently completed stands and press box. In an additional interview with Dr. Blackburn, he expressed how the university is committed to constantly updating and improving its facilities to provide the best experience for both athletes and spectators, which he thinks helps contribute to incredible opportunities like this.

How ETBU Was Chosen to Host the Championships

The NCAA Division III selection committee, comprised of members from each region, chose ETBU to host the prestigious event. Shirley was fortunate enough to be on that committee and played a vital role in securing the championship for ETBU and the Marshall community.

The Road to the NCAA Division III Softball Championships

To participate in the championships, teams can either win their conference tournaments, which guarantees them an automatic spot, or receive an at-large bid through a selection process. Afterward, they compete in regional games, followed by super regionals, with the final eight teams making it to the championships.

Get Involved and Experience the Excitement

For more information on attending the championships, visit the ETBU website to find links about the event, tickets, and pricing. In addition to the games, there will be a fan zone in the parking lot, offering an exceptional experience for everyone involved in the tournament.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the NCAA Division III National Softball Championship at East Texas Baptist University – an event that promises excitement, competition, and unforgettable memories.