(Loving Living Local) – In a recent interview with Jodie Quin, the Marketing Director for Savannah Grand in Bossier City, she shared valuable insights into how their assisted-living facility is enhancing the lives of seniors. This comprehensive post will delve into the key takeaways from the interview and highlight the unique offerings of Savannah Grand.

A Small Community Tailored for Seniors

Savannah Grand prides itself on being a small community designed specifically for seniors. The one-level facility is a major plus for its residents, eliminating the need to climb stairs or navigate multiple floors. This design consideration is particularly beneficial for seniors who may have mobility issues or prefer the convenience of a single-level living space.

Private Apartments and Personalized Care

The facility offers both one and two-bedroom private apartments, allowing residents to maintain their independence while having support close at hand. From residents who are fully independent to those needing a little assistance with daily tasks such as showering or medication reminders, Savannah Grand is equipped to cater to varying levels of care needs.

Key Features:

One and two-bedroom private apartments

A nurse available for medication management

Personalized care tailored to individual needs

Promoting a Spark Lifestyle

Savannah Grand promotes what they call a “Spark Lifestyle,” aimed at enhancing the lives of their residents through various activities. These activities range from cognitive to spiritual, providing an opportunity for residents to stay active and engaged.

The importance of socialization was also highlighted during the interview. Residents often blossom when they engage in activities they never thought they would enjoy, such as walking the walking path, feeding birds, or even taking college courses. These engagements not only keep their skills sharp but also contribute significantly to their overall joy, which is a big indicator of life length.

A Trusted Facility

The bottom line is that our seniors are treasures. They deserve facilities like Savannah Grand where they can count on receiving the same level of care we would give them ourselves. Savannah Grand is more than just an assisted-living facility – it’s a community that values and nurtures its residents, promoting independence while providing the necessary support.

Savannah Grand in Bossier City is committed to enhancing the lives of seniors by providing a supportive environment that promotes independence, engagement, and a high quality of life. It’s a testament to their commitment that residents are not just living, but thriving in their community.