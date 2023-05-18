(Loving Living Local) – Welcome back to Loving Living Local! Today, we bring you an exclusive look into the kitchen with Eddie’s Stuffed Shrimp, a delightful local restaurant known for their scrumptious stuffed shrimp and other mouth-watering dishes, including Chef Bryant’s Fried Rice that he is making during the interview.

A Family Legacy of Flavor

Mavice and Chef Bryant shared their journey in the restaurant business and how they continue to serve delicious food that brings people together. With a focus on sustainable, local ingredients, Eddie’s Stuffed Shrimp is truly Shreveport-centric.

They have 45 years in business

Owned by Mavice and renowned Chef Bryant

Offers a variety of Southern soul food, including Bryant’s Fried Rice that he is making during our interview.

Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine’s Visit

In 2019, the restaurant was contacted by the famous chef

Initially thought it was a hoax, but later confirmed its authenticity

Showed interest in helping the restaurant grow and succeed

Mavice shared the exciting story of when celebrity chef Robert Irvine reached out to them, expressing his love for their food and wanting to see the restaurant thrive. This encounter further motivated Mavice and Chef Bryant to continue offering their customers the best dining experience.

Authentic Southern Soul Food

Eddie’s Stuffed Shrimp menu features a variety of delicious options:

Stuffed shrimp (their signature dish)

Fried pork chops

Hamburger steaks

Fried shrimp

And more!

The restaurant offers a variety of Southern soul food, including shrimp, sausage, crawfish, and the frequent use of the holy trinity of onion, bell pepper, and celery – the start of every great Louisiana dish. Using locally-sourced ingredients such as sausages and shrimp, Eddie’s Stuffed Shrimp provides a genuine taste of Southern soul food.

Chef Bryant’s Cooking Journey

Started cooking in the eighth grade

Has been in the restaurant business for many years

Passionate about maintaining the family legacy

During our interview, Chef Bryant shared his love for cooking and how he started at a young age. He is dedicated to preserving the family’s legacy in the restaurant business and providing delicious food for their customers.

If you’re looking for authentic Southern soul food in the Shreveport area, be sure to visit Eddie’s Stuffed Shrimp. With their delightful menu and commitment to quality, you’re in for a treat. Stay tuned for more information on the exciting Shrimp Festival, and be sure to follow Eddie’s Stuffed Shrimp on social media for updates. Happy eating!