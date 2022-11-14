(Loving Living Local) – The holiday season is upon us and it’s time to make some yummy cornbread dressing.

From the Kitchen of Pat Merrill and Suzy Ryan

Ingredients:

  • 1 Rotisserie Chicken
  • 3 small cans (10.5 oz) Cream of Chicken Soup
  • 2 small cans (10.5 oz) Cream of Celery Soup
  • ½ lb. Jimmy Dean’s HOT sausage
  • ½ lb. lean hamburger meat
  • 2 chopped onions
  • 3 stalks of celery chopped
  • 2 packages of cornbread mix baked per the package
  • Lawry’s Garlic salt w/parsley and pepper
  • Chicken Broth

Directions:

  • Prepare cornbread per the instructions on the back of the packet
  • Brown onions and celery until translucent
  • Set aside
  • Brown the sausage and hamburger and set aside
  • Drain grease and discard
  • Crumble the cornbread
  • In a large pot on the stove, warm the cream of celery and cream of chicken
  • Add onion, celery, sausage, & hamburger -Stir.
  • Add the crumbled cornbread
  • Mix well
  • Season with Lawry’s
  • Add chicken broth to make the mixture wet but not soupy
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes covered then 30 minutes uncovered
  • This can be prepared and FROZEN before baking.
  • Delicious anytime!