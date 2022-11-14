(Loving Living Local) – The holiday season is upon us and it’s time to make some yummy cornbread dressing.

From the Kitchen of Pat Merrill and Suzy Ryan

Ingredients:

1 Rotisserie Chicken

3 small cans (10.5 oz) Cream of Chicken Soup

2 small cans (10.5 oz) Cream of Celery Soup

½ lb. Jimmy Dean’s HOT sausage

½ lb. lean hamburger meat

2 chopped onions

3 stalks of celery chopped

2 packages of cornbread mix baked per the package

Lawry’s Garlic salt w/parsley and pepper

Chicken Broth

Directions: