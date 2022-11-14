(Loving Living Local) – The holiday season is upon us and it’s time to make some yummy cornbread dressing.
From the Kitchen of Pat Merrill and Suzy Ryan
Ingredients:
- 1 Rotisserie Chicken
- 3 small cans (10.5 oz) Cream of Chicken Soup
- 2 small cans (10.5 oz) Cream of Celery Soup
- ½ lb. Jimmy Dean’s HOT sausage
- ½ lb. lean hamburger meat
- 2 chopped onions
- 3 stalks of celery chopped
- 2 packages of cornbread mix baked per the package
- Lawry’s Garlic salt w/parsley and pepper
- Chicken Broth
Directions:
- Prepare cornbread per the instructions on the back of the packet
- Brown onions and celery until translucent
- Set aside
- Brown the sausage and hamburger and set aside
- Drain grease and discard
- Crumble the cornbread
- In a large pot on the stove, warm the cream of celery and cream of chicken
- Add onion, celery, sausage, & hamburger -Stir.
- Add the crumbled cornbread
- Mix well
- Season with Lawry’s
- Add chicken broth to make the mixture wet but not soupy
- Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes covered then 30 minutes uncovered
- This can be prepared and FROZEN before baking.
- Delicious anytime!