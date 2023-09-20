(Loving Living Local) – Joined by Dr. Kamel Brakta, a bariatric surgeon who specializes in Gastric Bypass surgery. Susan and Dr. Brakta discuss Gastric bypass, or another option known as sleeve gastrectomy, a surgical solution for individuals who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) over 35 and are experiencing comorbidity conditions related to their weight.

A BMI over 35 is considered morbidly obese. Comorbidity illnesses are health issues associated with excess weight.



Dr. Brakta mentions that patients with certain conditions or lifestyle factors, such as smoking or substance abuse that hasn’t been resolved, may be disqualified from undergoing these procedures. It’s crucial for patients to be stable and suitable candidates for surgery.

Dr.Brakta underlines the importance of proactive health choices. Waiting for health issues to occur before making changes can be risky. It’s crucial to prioritize healthy eating, regular exercise, and staying hydrated to prevent such problems in the first place.

If you or someone you know is considering bariatric surgery, consult a healthcare professional to determine the most suitable options and create a personalized plan for success or reach out to Dr. Brakta to see if you may be a good fit.