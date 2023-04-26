(Loving Living Local) – Downtown Marshall, Texas is gearing up for an exciting and heartfelt event on May 6th – Touch a Truck! In a recent interview with Loving Living Local, Susan Kirton chatted with the spokesperson for the event, who shared their enthusiasm for this unique and thrilling opportunity for children and adults alike to explore and experience an array of vehicles up close.

In addition to the vehicle showcase, the event will also feature games and crafts in the Pest Control Zone, as well as a Vendor Market lining the sidewalks around the historic courthouse. With free admission (excluding food trucks), the event is open to everyone, inviting visitors from outside Marshall to come and see what the city is all about.

Not just for children, this even is also for adults who are young at heart. For example, the police department’s new rescue vehicle will probably pique the interest of people of all ages!

Visitors can experience the sights and sounds of 36 vehicles, from the vibrant reds and blues of the fire trucks to the rumbling engines of school buses to a U.S Army Vehicle . Touch a Truck promises to be a day of fun and education, with kids squealing with delight as they explore the various vehicles. The event, which runs from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, results from a collaborative effort between the city, several nonprofit organizations, and local businesses all united in their goal to make a difference in the community.

The city of Marshall is alive with the sights and sounds of the Vendor Market, and visitors can take their time to traverse the charming streets and shop at the local businesses. With generous contributions from local nonprofits and businesses, the Touch a Truck day is hosting lively crafts and exciting games.

The event has a strong dedication to promoting literacy. The Rotary Club and other local organizations have come together to provide 1,000 new books for the event, encouraging children to explore the world of books and knowledge throughout the summer.

Touch a Truck is a vibrant demonstration of the unity in Marshall, Texas, as people come together to create a memorable day for all. If you’re looking for a fun and educational way to spend your Saturday, be sure to mark your calendar for May 6th and join the excitement in downtown Marshall!