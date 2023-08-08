(Loving Living Local) – In a recent interview with Susan Kirton, the General Manager at Orr Volkswagen in Texarkana revealed some exciting features of the redesigned Volkswagen Atlas. This stylish and comfortable SUV is setting itself apart from the competition with its unique lighting, impressive fuel economy, and brand new leather seating.

A Standout Vehicle

The General Manager expressed his admiration for the Atlas’s unique lighting feature. “It lights up. It is sweet and stylish,” adding that it distinguishes the Atlas from other vehicles on the road today. The Atlas’s exterior design is not only visually appealing but also functional, contributing to its overall fuel efficiency.

Comfort and Space

One of the standout features of the Atlas is its spacious interior. The General Manager praised the vehicle’s roominess, stating, “I love a Volkswagen because of the room in the car. The wheelbase is nice and wide. Plenty of backseat room, which is not always the case with European cars.” Volkswagen has integrated American ingenuity into their design, making the Atlas an ideal choice for families needing plenty of space for kids and cargo.

Care for Customers

Volkswagen offers three years of fuel changes and five years of safe and secure service for owners. “If something happens, people show up to take care of you,” the General Manager said, highlighting Volkswagen’s commitment to customer service.

Easy Purchase Process

Orr Volkswagen aims to make the car buying process as easy as possible. “We try to get you in and out quick. Our goal is 30 minutes or less,” the General Manager explained. This streamlined process respects customers’ time and makes the dealership experience more enjoyable.

The Rise of SUVs

The interview also touched on the growing popularity of SUVs over sedans. The General Manager attributed this shift to the improved fuel economy of SUVs, stating, “You don’t need a smaller car for big fuel economy.”

A Personal Favorite

When asked about his favorite Volkswagen model, the General Manager chose the Atlas showcased in the interview. He praised its color, black rims, and panoramic sunroof, describing the vehicle as “very classy without the really high price tag.” With prices starting at $44,500, the Atlas offers elegance and performance at an affordable price.

For more information about the Volkswagen Atlas or to schedule a test drive, visit Orr Volkswagen in Texarkana today.