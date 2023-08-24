(Loving Living Local) – Susan Kirton joined Robbie Shoults from Bear Creek Smokehouse in the fun town of Bare Bottom, Texas. To indulge in the delights of the garden season through a delicious tomato and mozzarella caprese salad recipe that is a perfect recipe for your next event.

Crafting the Perfect Sauce:

They combine two tablespoons of olive oil, two tablespoons of balsamic vinegar, a bit of oregano, plenty of pepper, and a pinch of salt. It’s the base for our tangy and savory sauce that’s going to make those crostini pop.

Fresh Ingredients, Bursting Flavors:

They’re all about those garden-fresh tomatoes, cutting them up just right to bring out their juicy flavors.

Mozzarella Magic:

No tomato dish is complete without mozzarella. They’re keeping it easy with store-bought mozzarella pearls, giving each bite a creamy texture that pairs perfectly with the tomatoes.

Culinary Adventures with Crostini:

Now, let’s talk about those crostinis. They’re not just crackers; they’re like little toasts that add a satisfying crunch to each bite. They’re already seasoned and ready to go – the ideal base for a tasty creation.

A Bit of Italy in Texas:

Adding a touch of freshness, they sprinkle on some basil leaves. Don’t worry about saying “basil” the fancy way; Robbie sure doesn’t. This simple herb brings a burst of flavor that’ll remind you of your favorite Italian dishes.

Bringing it All Together:

As they assemble the crostini, it’s like putting together a flavor puzzle. The diced tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and aromatic basil create a mouthwatering combo that’s as satisfying as it is simple.

Wrap Up and Take a Bite:

And there you have it – our garden-fresh tomato and mozzarella crostini all the way from Bare Bottom, Texas. It’s an easy and delightful way to enjoy the goodness of the garden season. Whether you’re hanging out with friends or treating yourself to a light snack, this recipe brings a taste of fresh, local flavors to your table.