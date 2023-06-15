(Loving Living Local) – Are you looking to add a healthy twist to your meals or even make it an essential part of your diet? Look no further than Main Squeeze in Bossier, owned by John Shellhaas. In a recent interview on Loving Living Local, John showcased some delicious smoothie bowls and juices that are perfect for anyone seeking a nutritious and tasty option.

What Makes Main Squeeze Special?

No added sugar, only the natural sugar from fruits

Preservative-free products

Three to five pounds of fruits and vegetables in each juice bottle

Drive-through and order-ahead options for convenience

Exclusive deals and alerts through the Main Squeeze app

Health Benefits and Nutritious Options

Main Squeeze offers various juices targeting different health concerns like inflammation that can be found through the listed ingredients and the name on the bottle. For example, the green juice, Vitality, is packed with nutrients and has a pleasant taste but also offers an energy boost.



The store also provides other healthy food options like vegan gluten-free toast topped with almond butter, strawberries, blueberries, cinnamon, and fresh maple syrup – a colorful and appetizing breakfast option for kids and adults alike.

A Commitment to Freshness and Quality

John emphasizes that Main Squeeze uses fresh ingredients without any preservatives. They avoid adding extra sugar to their products, ensuring that customers enjoy the natural sweetness of fruits. This commitment to quality and freshness sets Main Squeeze apart from other juice stores and makes it a top choice for health-conscious individuals.

Trying Main Squeeze for Yourself

If you’re interested in trying out the delicious offerings at Main Squeeze in Bossier, visit their store or use their convenient drive-through and order-ahead options. You can also download the Main Squeeze app on your phone to receive alerts about happy hour specials and daily deals.

Give Main Squeeze a try and experience the difference that fresh, nutritious food can make in your life. With a wide variety of smoothie bowls, juices, and breakfast options, there’s something for everyone at this fantastic health-focused store.