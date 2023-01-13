“The State of Country Music” is in great shape, both literally and figuratively for country music artist Dan Smalley. With hit songs and an album releasing soon, Smalley’s star is on the rise as he takes the stage this weekend on The Louisiana Grandstand – a venue dedicated to doing for artists today, what the Louisiana Hayride did for them decades ago.

A local boy, who’s had a brush or two with the law and a near-death experience that turned his life around. Influenced by his musical father, Dan’s sound is undeniably and authentically country with a modern flair. His smooth voice and traditional style are sure to make him both a Nashville, and an international favorite.