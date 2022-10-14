(Loving Living Local) – Fall and Halloween crafting come together on a ghoulish budget. This project is affordable and easy to make for all ages.

Supplies:

  • Fake floral
  • Any embellishments
  • Styrofoam pumpkins (can paint them if you find white ones)
  • Scissors or wire cutters

Instructions:

  • Separate the floral stems and stick them into the pumpkin
  • Pick a front focal point and work around that
  • Continue until you are satisfied with your DIY project
  • Enjoy!

This fast and easy DIY project was roughly $7.00 in cost for each pumpkin.