(Loving Living Local) – Fall and Halloween crafting come together on a ghoulish budget. This project is affordable and easy to make for all ages.
Supplies:
- Fake floral
- Any embellishments
- Styrofoam pumpkins (can paint them if you find white ones)
- Scissors or wire cutters
Instructions:
- Separate the floral stems and stick them into the pumpkin
- Pick a front focal point and work around that
- Continue until you are satisfied with your DIY project
- Enjoy!
This fast and easy DIY project was roughly $7.00 in cost for each pumpkin.