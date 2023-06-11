(Loving Living Local) – In a recent interview, we had the pleasure of speaking with Deondre Holmes, the Club 4 Fitness Shreveport Branch Manager, about their brand-new gym facility. This family-owned business offers an array of amenities and programs designed to cater to everyone’s fitness needs.

Key Takeaways:

A Gym for Everyone

Club 4 Fitness Shreveport aims to create an inclusive environment for people at all stages of their fitness journeys. Whether you’re a beginner who needs guidance or an experienced gym-goer looking to break through a plateau, their team of trainers and staff are ready to help you achieve your goals.

Personalize Your Fitness Experience

With a diverse team of trainers, Club 4 Fitness can match you with a specialist suited to your specific needs and preferences. From calisthenics to bodybuilding, there’s a trainer ready to guide and support you on your path to better health and wellness.

More Than Just a Gym

Club 4 Fitness goes beyond traditional gym offerings by providing members with additional amenities such as hydro massage, red light therapy, and infrared sauna. These services not only enhance your gym experience but also contribute to overall well-being and recovery.

Join Club 4 Fitness Shreveport today and discover a gym experience tailored to your needs, goals, and preferences. With their wide range of amenities, group classes, and personal training options, you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your fitness journey. For more information or to take a tour of the new facility, visit Club 4 Fitness Shreveport’s website.