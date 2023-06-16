(Loving Living Local) – Chef Diva also known as Nastasia J joined us in the kitchen to share one of her unique culinary summer dishes.

Chef Diva also known as Nastasia Staten is a multi-talented individual with a passion for culinary arts, travel, and storytelling. As a renowned chef with over 17 years of experience, a travel owner, and an author. Chef Diva has sculpted a distinctive path, combining all these diverse passions into an extraordinary career.

Chef Diva’s vast culinary journey has allowed her to cook with Chef Emeril Lagasse, travel the world, and has honed her skills to bring international cuisines to her clients.

Chef Diva shares a delicious, healthy, and fresh summer dish, salmon with a grilled watermelon topped with vegetables and citrus vanilla vinaigrette.

Ingredients:

Salmon

1 onion

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

1 Watermelon

1 orange

1 lemon

Vanilla extract

Old Bay seasoning or Tony Chachere’s

Read all about how Chef Diva has interacted with some of the hottest celebrities in her book “The Grime To Glamour Cheflife”. Her book is available on sale at Walmart.

Chef Nastasia is currently competing for the title of “Favorite Chef”.

According to Favorite Chef, one chef will win $25,000 and appear in a 2-page advertorial in Taste of Home Magazine. Culinary creators from all walks of life are welcome to slice, dice, simmer, and showcase their skills while supporting an amazing cause.

Vote for Chef Diva on Favorite Chef!

To book your travel, and get gourmet culinary tips and consultation, contact Chef Diva at 281-608-8398, divasgourmetbudget@gmail.com, visit her website, and visit her on Instagram.