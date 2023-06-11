(Loving Living Local) – Host Susan Kirton had the pleasure of chatting with Mrs. Deon, the talented pastry chef at The Ginocchio in Marshall, Texas. Mrs. Deon shared her passion for creating mouthwatering desserts and how she managed to revive some cherished recipes from the past.

During the interview, Mrs. Deon revealed the story behind her successful recreation of the beloved Shorty Leonard Cake. After extensive research and getting in touch with one of Shorty Leonard’s relatives, she finally mastered the recipe, much to the delight of her customers.

In addition to the iconic cake, Mrs. Deon has been perfecting her dark chocolate mousse cake, crème brûlée, and cheesecake recipes for over two decades. These timeless desserts have become customer favorites and continue to be menu staples at The Ginocchio.

For those looking to celebrate special occasions, The Ginocchio offers the option to order whole cakes, cookies, cupcakes, and other customized desserts. Simply get in touch with Mrs. Deon to discuss your needs and preferences, and she’ll help create the perfect dessert for your event.

The Ginocchio is an ideal destination for a weekend getaway, offering delicious food, historic charm, and beautiful surroundings. Located just a 45-minute drive away, it’s a convenient and enjoyable escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

To learn more about The Ginocchio and their delightful dessert offerings, visit their website or give them a call. Don’t miss out on this sweet opportunity to indulge in some of the most delectable desserts Texas has to offer!