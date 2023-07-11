(Loving Living Local) – There’s nothing quite like a refreshing bowl of watermelon soup to beat the summer heat. In a recent interview on Loving Living Local, Chef Cindy Johnson of Southern Faire shared her recipe for the perfect summer dish – a delightful blend of watermelon, cucumber, and jalapeno gespacho. This soup can be enjoyed as is, or with toppings like red onions or cheese.



Aside from making delectable soups, Chef Johnson also mentioned she is currently in two competitions. Both prize fest, and a national competition as well where the winner of the competition will have the opportunity to cook with Carla Hall, a renowned chef from the Food Network, and win a financial prize.



She would love if you could use your daily free vote, but there is an option to pay for extra votes that will go to the James Beard Foundation.

A Unique Twist to Classic Summer Produce

Chef Johnson’s watermelon soup is an innovative take on classic summer produce. She cleverly combines watermelon, cucumber, and jalapeno to create a refreshing dish that’s perfect for hot summer days. You can enjoy this delightful soup as it is or add your favorite toppings, such as red onions or cheese.

Participating in Prize Fest

Apart from creating delectable dishes, Chef Johnson is also participating in a national competition called Prize Fest. The competition involves a series of dinners, and the finalists will compete during Prize Fest in October.

Supporting Chef Johnson

Readers can show their support for Chef Johnson by voting for her on her Southern Faire Facebook page. Or by clicking here to vote for her!

Private Dinners and Catering Services

In addition to competing in culinary contests, Chef Johnson offers private dinners and caters functions at her location on Elizabeth Avenue. If you have an event coming up and need a location, she has her own adorable cottage that has recently been repainted.

To learn more about Chef Cindy Johnson, her delicious recipes, and her participation in Prize Fest, follow her Southern Faire Facebook page. Whether you’re looking for a refreshing summer dish or want to support a talented chef in a national competition, Chef Johnson has something for everyone.